Carey Named College Punt Returner of the Week

While the McNeese State football team fell just one point short of a conference win over Central Arkansas, Cowboys' senior wide receiver Darius Carey was named this week's College Football Performance Award's National Punt Returner of the Week.

Carey shares the honor with Missouri State's Julian Burton and Sam Houston State's Trey Diller.

Carey returned one punt for 43 yards in the Pokes' 27-26 loss to the Bears. It was his second longest punt return of his career; his longest was a 68 yarder last season against Sioux Falls.

