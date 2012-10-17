FAA investigating plane crash in Vernon that killed pilot

Authorities on Tuesday recovered the body of a man, an assistant church pastor, who was killed in a plane crash in Vernon Parish.

Officials suspect that Sunday's storms may have contributed to the crash.

The single-engine Cessna 172 reportedly left on Sunday evening from Buhlow Airport headed for Texas.

Vernon Parish Sheriff's authorities say the plane and the man's body were found Tuesday in a wooded area near Simpson, in the northeastern corner of the parish.

Authorities identified the pilot as James Roberts, assistant pastor at Bentley United Pentecostal Church.

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were the first to arrive at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is heading up the ongoing investigation.

