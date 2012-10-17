Lady Liberty rises from the wood chips!

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Who knows how they did it, but someone was able to move a 7 foot tall Statue of Liberty statue – something that weighs several hundred pounds – from the home of a Lake Charles couple. We first told you about it on Monday, well there's good news to report today – Lady Liberty has been found! In a wood pile no less! The delighted homeowner speaks to us about this happy turn of events and you'll see that at noon.

Also today, we'll have reaction to last night's Presidential debate and give you details on a Congressional forum coming up tonight at McNeese. You can read more about what's expected at tonight's forum HERE.

Folks in Vinton will be paying less for trash pick-up. A new contract was approved last night and we'll have details on the numbers.

We'll also show you how U.S. Customs agents are working hard to make sure costumes and other Halloween merchandise coming into our country are safe. The aim is to get rid of products with high levels of lead.

Plus, it's a tough job – even in the best of conditions. We're talking about folks who are out working in the elements. We'll have the story of one construction worker who was thought to be dead after being struck by lightning. Find out how his supervisor helped to change the outcome.

Last night may have showcased showers, but the skies have cleared today. Ben tells me we can expect a lot of sunshine with highs in the mid-80's. He says our next front arrives late tonight. What will that mean for our rain chances and how will conditions shape for the weekend? Look for Ben's complete, live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us live online at kplctv.com and on air.