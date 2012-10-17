"Senior Circle" keeps 50+ crowd plugged in

If you think that life and socialization slows down after age 50, then you have not met any of the 500 people in a group called "Senior Circle." 7News met with this group, where members say their lives kicked into high gear after 50 and they are not hitting the brakes anytime soon.

Laughter fills the Senior Circle house across from Women & Children's Hospital in Lake Charles. Inside this home, games, exercise, coffee and friendships are always part of the day.

Becky Dent says she has found her life calling as the Senior Circle advisor through Women & Children's Hospital. "Just one person coming in to give a hug or one person coming in just to say 'hi' brightens my day," she said.

500 men and women over age 50 have joined the club that costs just over a dollar a month, with the goal of staying happy and healthy. "I exercise over here two days a week," said 64-year-old Agnes Thibodeaux, "I play bean bag baseball, I attend birthday parties, I play cards, and go to dinners."

Thibodeaux and 72-year-old Becky Ryder are two regulars. Both say they were searching for ways to plug in after retirement. "I said, 'well, I've got to get out,'" said Thibodeaux, "I don't want to stay in the house, I want to get out and be active."

Ryder says she found herself with lots of time on her hands and needed a worthwhile outlet. "I retired and took care of my grandchildren for eight years and then all of a sudden I didn't have to," she said, "and I was bereft, so I heard about Senior Circle and joined and I haven't slowed down."

From dinner, dancing, bingo, exercise and day trips, the schedule is packed with something almost every day of the month for Senior Circle members. "Whatever you want," said Thibodeaux, "there's something here for you to do."

For many of these men and women, it is the friendships that they say turned into family - through the ups and downs, like one woman's loss of a great-grandchild. "She came up here and we all just talked to her and tried to comfort her, but this year she has a new great grandchild and this time we can rejoice with her," said Ryder.

It is proof that an exciting life can keep you going, you just have to jump in! "I'm just going, going," said Thibodeaux, "I don't ever want to stop."

