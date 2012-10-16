Trial of man accused in kidnapping continued

William Paul Morgan, accused of kidnapping his estranged wife, won't go to trial until next year.

The second-degree kidnapping trial was scheduled for Monday, but has been reset for Jan. 28 to allow time for a crime lab report to be completed.

Police say that Morgan kidnapped his pregnant wife from the orthodontist office where she worked.

Morgan remains in jail on $850,000 bond.

