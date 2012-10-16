DeQuincy man, Merryville woman facing burglary, theft charges

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Oct. 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Temple Lane in DeQuincy in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who advised when he returned home, he discovered his front door had been forced open, damaging the door and the door frame, and several items including a small safe containing personal records, deeds, bonds, a homemade coin bank, social security cards, and three firearms were stolen.

On Oct. 7, deputies with the Beauregard Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle after running the license plate and discovering the vehicle had been reported stolen in Calcasieu Parish. After the driver of the vehicle, Christopher C. Rainwater, 27, of DeQuincy, and passenger Kayleigh A. Rogers, 20, of Merryville, led deputies on a short pursuit, both abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, Rogers was apprehended by deputies, but Rainwater remained at large.

During a search of the stolen vehicle driven by Rainwater, deputies recovered several stolen items including the small safe and homemade coin bank reported stolen from the home on Temple Lane. Rogers was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail and charged with illegal possession of stolen things; and resisting an officer.

On Oct. 11, DeQuincy Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rainwater after discovering it had been reported stolen. Moments later, after running the vehicle off the road and into the ditch, Rainwater abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, Rainwater was apprehended by DQPD officers. During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers recovered several items including a rifle, television, and several fishing rods and reels.

When questioned by CPSO detectives regarding the burglary of the home on Temple Road, Rainwater and Rogers confirmed they burglarized the victim's home and stole the items.

Rainwater and Rogers were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and both are charged with criminal conspiracy to commit burglary; criminal conspiracy to commit theft over $1,500; simple burglary; theft over $1,500; and theft of firearms.

Judge Michael Canaday set Rainwater's bond at $110,000; and set Rogers' bond at $45,000.

CPSO Detective Doug Jean is the lead investigator on this case.