Lake Charles man accused of jewelry theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles regarding a report of a theft.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, who advised several pieces of jewelry, worth over $500, were missing from her home. The victim revealed that family member Jeromey Fontenot Sr., 36, of Lake Charles, had stayed at her home for a few days before the jewelry went missing.

When questioned by detectives, Fontenot confirmed he stole the victim's jewelry while staying at her home and then sold them to a local pawn shop for cash.

On Oct. 16, Fontenot was arrested on and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of theft under $500.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $5,000.

The stolen jewelry has been recovered by detectives and returned to the victim.

CPSO Detective Jonathan Corkran is the lead investigator in this case.