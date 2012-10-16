Westlake man accused of child pornography possession

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

In July, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division began an investigation of possible child pornography being downloaded by Michael J. Sonnier II, 31, of Westlake.

During the early morning hours of October 16, CPSO Vice detectives, along with the assistance from Louisiana State Police, arrested Sonnier after a search of his residence revealed a home computer that contained approximately 40 child pornography images and videos.

Sonnier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $500,000.

CPSO Detective Chris Romero is the lead investigator on this case.