Memorial Hospital honors St. Margaret Catholic School artists

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital recently honored students who participated in the Young at Art Program in June. The program, which spotlights artwork from a different local elementary school each month, was designed to make a positive impact on hospital patients, employees, and the young artists themselves.

June's display featured artwork by students from St. Margaret Catholic School. A panel of Memorial volunteers recognized first grader Nicholas Harris and fourth graders Aidan Primeaux and Riley Hargroder with a $25 gift card.

"We would like to congratulate our young artists, and extend our thanks to them all for helping to brighten our hospital with their wonderful artwork," said Kathy DeRouen, Memorial's senior vice president of Marketing and founder of the Young at Art program.