Sulphur man accused of obtaining CDS by fraud

A Sulphur man is accused of obtaining CDS by fraud, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dennie J. Grabener, 25, was arrested Saturday after deputies were dispatched to a local pharmacy in response to a complaint.

Authorities said that Grabener attempted to fill a prescription for Hydrocodone.

"When the doctor, whose name was on the prescription, was contacted, it was revealed he did not authorize the prescription," the release states.

Grabener was arrested at the pharmacy and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. He was charged with prohibited acts, all schedules.

Authorities said he was released on $1,500 bond, set by Judge Wilford Carter.

