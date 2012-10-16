Leesville woman accused of stealing patrol unit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville woman accused of taking off in patrol unit

Christina Lord (Source: VPSO) Christina Lord (Source: VPSO)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville woman is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of criminal mischief after Vernon authorities say she drove away in a Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol unit.

Arrested was 39-year-old Christina A. Lord.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, deputies responded to a courtesy call on South Third Street in Leesville on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Craft said the responding deputy stopped and exited his patrol unit at the residence.

Upon knocking on the door, Craft said the deputy made contact with a white female who appeared to be exiting the home upon his arrival.

"While the deputy was speaking with other individuals at the location, the white female entered the deputy's patrol unit and left the scene in the vehicle," Craft said.

Craft said a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) request was issued for the patrol unit and after a short time, officers with the Leesville Police Department and troopers with the Louisiana State Police located the patrol unit traveling south on U.S. 171 in the vicinity of Sonic in Leesville.

"The officers conducted a traffic stop and the female was taken into custody at the location of the traffic stop without incident," Craft said.

Lord was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail and bond was set at $1,050. 

Craft said Lord posted bond and was released.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly