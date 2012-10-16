Leesville woman accused of taking off in patrol unit

A Leesville woman is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of criminal mischief after Vernon authorities say she drove away in a Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol unit.

Arrested was 39-year-old Christina A. Lord.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, deputies responded to a courtesy call on South Third Street in Leesville on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Craft said the responding deputy stopped and exited his patrol unit at the residence.

Upon knocking on the door, Craft said the deputy made contact with a white female who appeared to be exiting the home upon his arrival.

"While the deputy was speaking with other individuals at the location, the white female entered the deputy's patrol unit and left the scene in the vehicle," Craft said.

Craft said a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) request was issued for the patrol unit and after a short time, officers with the Leesville Police Department and troopers with the Louisiana State Police located the patrol unit traveling south on U.S. 171 in the vicinity of Sonic in Leesville.

"The officers conducted a traffic stop and the female was taken into custody at the location of the traffic stop without incident," Craft said.

Lord was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail and bond was set at $1,050.

Craft said Lord posted bond and was released.

