State Police arrest Alabama man on child pornography charge

An Alabama man is accused of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Troopers say that on Monday, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, with assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, conducted a search warrant on the towboat "Eric Bunce" while docked in the vicinity of Intracoastal Park Road in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers say the warrant was obtained in conjunction with an Operation Child Watch child pornography investigation.

The investigation reportedly revealed that child pornography was being downloaded from various locations between Florida and Louisiana.



During a search of the vessel, troopers say investigators discovered a computer and cell phone belonging to 57-year-old Kenneth Dickey of Mobile, Alabama. These items were examined and found to contain child pornography, according to troopers.



"During questioning, Dickey admitted to downloading child pornography. Dickey was arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles and was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center," the release states.



If convicted, Dickey faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.



Troopers say that the mission of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from the potential abuse of child predators by targeting those individuals with sexually explicit images and/or videos on their computers. This is an ongoing effort, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.