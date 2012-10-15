Classroom technology on display on Activ Bus

Have you ever wondered about the technology your kids use in the classroom?

You can check it out for yourself on Monday until 5 p.m.

Calcasieu Parish schools made a commitment to technology and Promethean is here to help.

The Activ Bus is a one-stop shop for tech tools -- Whiteboard technology, hand held voting devices and software to turn your favorite IPad or tablet into something that can be used in the classroom.

Teachers, administrators and principals are linking up for demonstrations.

Bill Lohman of Promethean said it is a nationwide effort to enhance learning.

"Our standard technology is Whiteboard, which allows kids and teachers to work together on projects. It's really about bringing tech to the schools … to educators, and to administrators so everyone can come together to learn," he said.

The bus is parked at the Technology Department on Kirkman Street in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.