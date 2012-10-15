Authorities looking for Rayne man wanted for obscenity

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish and the Rayne Police Department are looking for information on a wanted fugitive who is reportedly in the Rayne Area.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Brodi Luke Dupuis is wanted for two counts of obscenity.

Authorities said in both complaints, Dupuis allegedly exposed his genitals in public.

The Rayne Police Department is also investigating at least one more complaint of obscenity.

Bond on Dupuis is set at $15,000.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Dupuis, call Acadia Crime Stoppers at 789-(TIPS), 789-8477. Callers will remain anonymous and could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

