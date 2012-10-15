Woman accused of hitting officer with car, faces attempted murder charge

A Westlake woman is accused of attempted first-degree murder after authorities say she hit a police officer with her vehicle.

Arrested was 34-year-old Marlena Narcisse. She remains in the Calcasieu Parish Jail on $280,000 bond.

Authorities said the officer was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. He was treated and released with minor injuries.

According to information from the Westlake Police Department, officers were dispatched Tuesday to a disturbance on Flowers Street in Westlake.

Authorities say upon arriving, an officer attempted to intercept Narcisse, who had reportedly been involved in the disturbance.

Authorities say Narcisse fled the scene, striking the officer with her vehicle.

Narcisse was later located and apprehended without further incident.

