High tech teaching - on wheels!

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 26-year-old Lake Charles woman is arrested for physically abusing a 4-year-old child. We'll explain how the allegations came to light at a local school.

Technology comes to Calcasieu Parish schools in a big way. Imagine large TV screens incorporated into special desks. Today, we got a look inside a tech-laden mobile teaching experience.

Also today, we'll take a look at work on a preventative breast cancer vaccine developed by the Cleveland Clinic. It's been 100 percent effective in mice, but a lack of funding is holding back researchers from conducting human trials.

Plus it happens all the time it seems with celebrities – police rushing to the home of someone like Justin Bieber based on a 9-1-1 call that turned out to be a prank. However, prank calls aren't the worst kind of calls that 9-1-1 centers deal with daily. We'll explain.

Since you're reading this, chances are you do a lot of reading overall. There's some interesting news about some refunds for certain Kindle users. Check out the details HERE.

Ben's back in the weather center and he says a lot happened overnight. A front brought in some rain, but all that's leaving the area with drier air filtering in right now. It should get cooler tonight. Ben's working on his forecast right now, so be sure to tune in for that at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us and have a great day!