Lake Charles woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile

A Lake Charles woman is accused of cruelty to a juvenile following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a local elementary school after receiving a complaint from school officials regarding 26-year-old Erica Wells allegedly physically abusing a 4-year-old child who is a student at the school.

Authorities said when deputies arrived, they observed "numerous" bruises and marks on the child.

"During further investigation, deputies discovered Wells struck the victim with a sandal causing swelling and severe bruises to her face, neck and chest," the release states.

Authorities said when questioned by detectives, Wells confirmed the allegations.

Wells was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge Michael Canaday set her bond at $125,000.

