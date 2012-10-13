LSU Tops South Carolina, 23-21

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU freshman Jeremy Hill highlighted a breakout 124-yard, two-touchdown performance with a 50-yard scoring run, and the ninth-ranked Tigers handed No. 3 South Carolina its first loss of the season, 23-21 on Saturday night.



LSU (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) substantially outgained South Carolina (6-1, 4-1) 406 yards to 211, but struggled to find the end zone. Three times, LSU settled for field goals after driving at least as far as the Gamecocks 5-yard line, and another drive to the South Carolina 15 stalled on a missed field goal.



But Hill's long score with 5:03 left gave LSU a nine-point lead that proved a little too much to overcome.



Connor Shaw drove South Carolina for a late TD on a short pass to Bruce Ellington with 1:41 left, and the Gamecocks got the ball once more with 35 seconds left, but LSU's defense held up.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

