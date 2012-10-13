Cowboys Fall Hard Again, 27-26 To UCA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Eddie Camara kicked a 47-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play for Central Arkansas, capping a 10-point rally in the game's final 1:10 as the Bears stunned McNeese State 27-26 on Saturday night.
Marcus Wiltz had a 29-yard rushing touchdown to push McNeese State's lead to 26-17 with 3:28 to play in the game. That's when things got interesting.
On the ensuing possession, the Bears (5-2, 3-1 Southland Conference) drove 72 yards in 2:18 and capped the march with a 19-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Wynrick Smothers and Dezmin Lewis to pull within 26-24.
Central Arkansas then successfully converted and onside kick, taking over for another offensive possession at the 38-yard line of McNeese State (4-2, 1-2) with just over a minute left. The Bears rushed three straight times, setting up Camara's game-winning kick.
