Federal inmate sentenced in assault case

An inmate at the federal prison in Oakdale was sentenced Thursday for an assault charge, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said that Jakegory Nakai, 28, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Center, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi to five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Finley said Nakai was indicted in February of 2012 for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a prohibited object at a federal correctional facility.

Finley said on July 6, 2012, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to the assault charge arising out of a May 9, 2011, incident at FCC, when Nakai and another inmate were alone together in a recreational cage.

According to Finley, Nakai produced an improvised weapon resembling a knife, commonly referred to in prison as a "shank," which reportedly he used to stab the other inmate approximately 13 times, inflicting stab wounds to the other inmate's face, chest, back and arms.

Finley said the sentence will run consecutive to sentences Nakai is presently serving for carjacking, robbery and use of a firearm for during a crime of violence.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Investigative Services for The Bureau of Prisons at FCC Oakdale. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joseph T. Mickel.

