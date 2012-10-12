Touchdown Live - Week 7 Scores - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Touchdown Live - Week 7 Scores

Touchdown Live - Week 7 Scores:

 

Westlake                             22      

Jennings                              14            F                         

 

Washington-Marion             22          

DeRidder                             15            F      

 

Sam Houston                     15                                

Sulphur                              41              F 

 

Welsh                                14

Lake Arthur                        21             F                                         

 

DeQuincy                           12                                                  

Kinder                                42             F              

 

Hamilton Christian             14

Elton                                  34             F 


Opelousas                         20

St. Louis                            35             F                                                    

 

Crowley                               55

South Beauregard               12            F  

 

 

Vinton                            30

East Beauregard            16                  F 

 

Iota                     35

Oakdale               41                            F 

 

Pickering                       00

Rosepine                       36                     F

 

Barbe                           41                                             

Carencro                      37                     F

 

Iowa                               13                                                    

Notre Dame                    28                   F 

 

LaGrange                          38

Beau Chene                      00                F 

 

Leesville                          07

Peabody Magnet              48                  F

