Officials: Ledet will not perform at Saturday's McNeese game

McNeese University officials announced Friday that due to unforeseen circumstances, American Idol finalist Josh Ledet will not be performing the National Anthem at the McNeese football game on Saturday night.



"Josh is a local celebrity with a tremendous voice and we regret that our fans will miss this opportunity to hear him," Tommy McClelland, McNeese athletics director said in a news release.



The Pride of McNeese Marching Band will perform the National Anthem at the conclusion of the pre-game show.



The McNeese Cowboys take on the University of Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday. For ticket information, call 337-562-4MSU. The ticket office will be open on Saturday at 10 a.m. or log on to mcneesesports.com to purchase and print your tickets.

