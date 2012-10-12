Sentencing in case of former Leesville police chief next week

Former Leesville Police Chief Bobby Hickman will be sentenced in federal court in Lake Charles at 10 a.m. Tuesday on a weapons charge, according to records filed in federal court.

In June, Hickman pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number as part of a plea agreement. Under the deal, four other weapons-related charges against him were dismissed.

Hickman was terminated as chief in January 2011 after city officials said he failed to cooperate with an internal investigation involving claims made by a former police officer, who pleaded guilty to drug charges in federal court.

Hickman was never charged in connection with the drug claims. However, during their investigation, city authorities reportedly found city-owned weapons in Hickman's possession. Hickman's sentencing will be before U.S. Judge Richard T. Haik.

Hickman was arrested in June on charges stemming from an investigation into missing funds from the City of Leesville's D.A.R.E. program. The arrest came after an investigation by Louisiana State Police. Hickman has been charged with felony theft over $1,500 and malfeasance in office stemming from the probe.

