Anacoco man facing drug charges

An Anacoco man is accused of several drug charges.

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, 36-year-old Travis Wayne Lewing II was arrested Sept. 28.

Craft said Lewing's arrest followed an investigation by the Vernon Narcotics Task Force. He said narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Lewing's home where components of a methamphetamine lab were found.

Lewing was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy to operate a clandestine laboratory and one count of operation of a clandestine laboratory. Bond was set at $ 80,000.

Craft said Lewing posted bond and was released.

