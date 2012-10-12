'Clean Out The Freezer And Pantry Day' event to benefit Abraham's Tent

The annual "Clean Out The Freezer And Pantry Day," a benefit for Abraham's Tent in Lake Charles, is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Gordon's Drug Store parking lot, located at 2716 Lake Street.

The community is encouraged to donate food items such as wrapped and labeled frozen meat and fish (wild and domestic), canned and boxed food, rice, cooking oil, seasonings, vegetables and paper goods.

A convenient drive-thru service will be provided.

For more information, contact event organizers Sally Foret at (337) 433-7090 or George Paret at (337) 477-6773.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.