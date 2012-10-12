Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Are you thinking about a nice, tasty seafood lunch? So many choices to enjoy right here in Louisiana, and seafood experts want to make sure everyone knows that great food comes from here.

So, we'll tell you about a new certification program that seeks to certify that seafood is caught, landed and processed in Louisiana. What will that mean for consumers? Find out at noon.

Also today, you may literally be walking by yourself, but with a new phone app you'll never walk alone. This app aims to save lives, and can actually save you from a bad date as well. We'll explain.

Have you ever waited for hours on end at the Office of Motor Vehicles? You're probably shaking your head "yes" so you may want to check out a story on our website HERE.

Plus, imagine a much anticipated gift. You save money for it, buy it, get it home and finally open it – and instead of getting that great gift you get something totally unexpected and not at all what you wanted. It's a heck of a scam and one family is talking about it.

Folks over at Vincent Settlement Elementary are talking about the cool way they started the day. There was a Bee Bop Breakfast at which biscuits and juice were being handed out to parents as they dropped their children off. The entire staff was dressed up in 50's attire. At noon we'll explain how it was a unique way for to establish a rapport with the parents.

We'll also have a preview of Woofstock with some special guests in the studio.

It was a nice morning for some Bee-bopping, and it looks like the pleasant conditions will stick around. Cedric tells me we can expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80's. What about our weekend? Any chance for rain? Cedric's working on his full forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!