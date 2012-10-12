Week 7 - Basile 19, South Cameron 0

A battle between two District 5-1a teams - the Basile Bearkats taking their undefeated record on the road tonight at South Cameron.

The Tarpons struggling so far this season with just one win, could they turn it around?

We jump to the scoreless 2nd quarter. Here comes Basile's Kendrick Ceaser: he takes off and runs it right into the endzone for the Bearkats first points of the ball game to take a 6-0 lead.

A little later in the 2nd, it's Ceaser who takes it up the middle for the easy score.

Just a little later, the lights went out in South Cameron. This actually happened last week as well, and it took crews about two hours to get them back on.

Basile would eventually win this one as they roll 19-0 over South Cameron.

