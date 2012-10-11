Calcasieu grand jury returns list of indictments

At one point, five people had been arrested in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Domingo Lazalde on June 25 on Fall Street, but a Calcasieu grand jury has decided to charge only one, 22-year-old Desmyne Joseph Henry.

Henry was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The grand jury rejected murder charges against three others and rejected a charge of felony accessory after the fact against another man.

Lazalde was found dead in a home on Fall Street.

Also, 33-year-old Kendal Tremayne Runnels has been indicted on two counts of felony second-degree kidnapping and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. On Aug. 21, Runnels allegedly held two children hostage. The children were ages six and seven. Police say Runnels discharged a large caliber handgun once during the incident, but no one was hurt.

The grand jury also indicted David Thomas Shelton on charges of pornography involving juveniles and an aggravated sex charge stemming from alleged acts between November 2011 and July 2012.

Crystal Kay, Morris, 33, was also indicted on a charge of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In all, the grand jury returned seven true bills, five no true bills and postponed action on one case.

