Full fall slate of SWLA weekend events

Lake Charles:

"View My Soles" art exhibit: Opening reception on Friday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Black Heritage Gallery in the Central School Arts and Humanities Center at 809 Kirby Street, #207. The exhibit runs through Nov. 23. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fun Friday: Friday, Oct. 12 at the Children's Museum, 327 Broad Street. Playdough in the ArtSpace from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, 327 Broad Street. Will cover topics on food chemistry, such as "What makes popcorn pop?" and how to extract iron from cereal with a magnet.

Woofstock: The annual LAPAW event will be held on the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited. For more information, click HERE.

McNeese Civility Art Exhibit: Meeting room in Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo Street. Exhibit runs Sunday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Exhibit open to the public. The artwork was produced by McNeese students and faculty and is intended to reflect community, civility and compassion.

Vinton:

Vinton Heritage Festival: Saturday, Oct. 13 at the corner of Horridge and Center Streets in Vinton from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click HERE for a full list of events.

Leesville:

Farmer's market: Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 500 South Third Street in Leesville.

Opening reception for Pam Fowler art exhibit: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Joseph Sisters Gallery at 303 East Texas Street in Leesville.

