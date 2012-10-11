CPSO arrests three in I-10 drug bust

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Oct. 10, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) Detective Cpl. Christopher Johnson conducted a stop on a Jeep traveling eastbound near the Ruth Street exit in Sulphur for a traffic violation.

When the driver of the Jeep, Jordan R. Engleton, 27, of Morgan City, and passengers Leroy D. Byers, 30, of Morgan City, and Leroy Davis III, 21, of Lafayette, began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, Cpl. Johnson asked Engleton for permission to search the Jeep and he refused.

After Cpl. Johnson's K-9 "Sonja" alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the Jeep, a search was conducted and several bags containing approximately nine ounces of powder cocaine, 90 small tabs believed to be Ecstasy, a small amount of marijuana, and 22 packets of synthetic marijuana labeled "KUSH", with a combined street value of approximately $18,000, were recovered throughout the Jeep.

Engleton, Byers, and Davis, were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and all charged with possession of CDS II (Cocaine over 200 grams); possession of CDS I (Ecstasy) with intent to distribute; possession of CDS I (synthetic marijuana); and possession of CDS I (marijuana). Their bonds are still pending.