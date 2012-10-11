Diabetes and cancer - is there a link?

Good morning, everyone!

A fatal crash in St. Mary parish involves a Vinton motorist. State Police have been called in to investigate the accident that happened while St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a suspect in a narcotics investigation.

In politics, tonight is the night for the debate between the vice presidential candidates. We'll have a preview.

Also today, there may be a link between diabetes and cancer. New research shows that preventing diabetes may reduce the risk of getting certain cancers and it's prompting medical investigation.

Plus, when you're planning a fall or winter vacation you want the best deals, but beware. The internet is full of phony reviews, so it's hard to make sure of your choices. We'll offer a few warning signs to help you decide whether that review you're reading is fake.

As far as our weather is concerned, Cedric says you can expect the humidity to stick around for the next couple of days. Temperatures should remain warm as well. How hot will it get? Check out Cedric's complete local and live forecast at noon.

