Welsh man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with child - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Welsh man accused of inappropriate contact with child

Trevondrick Cooper (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Trevondrick Cooper (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

A Welsh man is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old child, according to a news release from Commander Christopher Ivey of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ivey said that 20-year-old Trevondrick Cooper faces a charge of sexual battery.

Ivey said in May, the Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the parents of a juvenile that Cooper had inappropriate contact with the child.

Ivey said the case was presented to a grand jury in September. He said the grand jury returned a true bill indictment for sexual battery and a warrant was issued for Cooper.

Ivey said on Wednesday, Cooper was located, arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

Ivey said bond has not been set.

