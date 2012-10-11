Police investigate fatal crash in Morgan City that involved Vint - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police investigate crash in Morgan City involving Vinton resident

MORGAN CITY, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police, Troop I, on Wednesday investigated a fatal crash that occurred while deputies were pursuing a narcotics investigation. One of the drivers involved in the crash is from Vinton.

According to troopers, on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., a 1995 Mercedes Benz passenger car driven by 44-year-old Irvian Singleton, of Morgan City, was driving west on Railroad Avenue approaching Oak Street in Morgan City.  

Singleton was reportedly fleeing from St. Mary Parish deputies who were attempting to stop him for a narcotics investigation.  

Troopers say a 2009 Nissan Altima, driven by 27-year-old Ronshawna Ruffin, of Vinton, was traveling south on Oak Street approaching Railroad Avenue.  

Ruffin turned left onto Railroad Avenue into the path of Singleton's vehicle, troopers say.  The front of Ruffin's vehicle struck the front of Singleton's vehicle, which caused Singleton's vehicle to overturn.  

Singleton, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner. Ruffin was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers are still working to determine if she was wearing her seat belt.  

It is unknown if either driver was impaired when the crash occurred; however, toxicology samples were obtained and the results are pending at the St. Mary Parish Coroner's office.  

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

