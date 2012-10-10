Year-long investigation nets 44 drug arrests in Sabine

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop E:



After an approximately year-long investigation, forty-four (44) drug arrests were made Wednesday in Sabine Parish. Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI), Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office (SPSO), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched an intensive investigation into illegal narcotics activity in and around Many and Zwolle, LA, which yielded productive results towards our unrelenting fight against drug-related activities.

Sabine Parish has recently seen a gradual increase in drug trafficking, but through a unified effort among several law enforcement agencies, twelve (12) federal arrest warrants and forty-five (45) state arrest warrants were authorized.

On Wednesday, October 10, 2012, LSP BOI; SPSO; DEA with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Louisiana Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force; DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office; Red River Parish Sheriff's Office; Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office; and Many Police Department executed the arrest warrants. The subjects arrested and their charges are listed below.

Arrested Subjects

Subject 1: Anthony Rogers (W/M 31 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 2: Latoya Houston (B/F 37 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II – methamphetamine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) I - marijuana

Subject 3: Lee Palmer (W/M 47 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, cultivation of marijuana

Subject 4: Angela Anderson (W/F 33 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, cultivation of marijuana

Subject 5: Jessie Williams (B/M 46 yrs) of Converse, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 6: James Jageneaux (W/M 41 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 7: Brenda McDonald (W/F 42 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II – methamphetamine

Subject 8: Terrance Richardson (B/M 34 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 9: Kendra Taylor (B/F 34 yrs) of Many, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II – methamphetamine

Subject 10: Ellis Palmer (B/M 29 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II – methamphetamine

Subject 11: Ashley Mitchell (B/F 30 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) III - Lortab

Subject 12: Robin Gilbert (W/F 32 yrs) of Florien, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) III - Lortab

Subject 13: Christopher Aldredge (B/M 18 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 14: Harold Wolfe (B/M 30 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 15: Lester Thomas (B/M 53 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 16: Bounpone Phathong (O/M 51 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 17: Bangone Snead (O/F 48 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 18: Patrick Thomas (B/M 44 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 19: Lakiellyn Scott (B/F 23 yrs) of Florien, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 20: James Fields (B/M 28 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 21: Bennie Epps (B/M 23 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 22: Edrian Burr (B/M 31 yrs) of Florien, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 23: Marcus Brumfield (B/M 25 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 24: Vincent Carter (B/M 53 yrs) of Natchitoches, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 25: Wilton Hebert (W/M 33 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 26: Corey Garner (B/M 28 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 27: Ernest McCray (B/M 33 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 28: Richard Gardner (W/M 44 yrs) of Many, LA, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 29: Dustin Rivers (W/M 25 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 30: Desmond Darwin (B/M 29 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 31: Christopher Hicks (B/M 34 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 32: Kristan Tuck (W/F 21 yrs) of Noble, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 33: John Norwood (W/M 25 yrs) of Noble, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 34: Jeremy Williams (W/M 29 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 35: Jessie Williams (W/M 37 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 36: Larissa Walraven (W/F 29 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 37: Stephanie Crooks (W/F 36 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) III - Lortab

Subject 38: Dekota Ebarb (W/M 18 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 39: Buffy King (W/F 44 yrs) of Many, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II – methamphetamine

Subject 40: Rhonda Horton (W/F 55 yrs) of Florien, LA, obtaining a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) by fraud

Subject 41: Eric Maze (B/M 27 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 42: Jason Malmay (W/M 36 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 43: Gerald Garcie (W/M 37 yrs) of Zwolle, LA, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

Subject 44: Lisa Scott (B/F 21 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine

If convicted, each individual faces between 5-20 years in prison.

There are still several arrest warrants outstanding with those arrests pending.

"Illegal narcotics are a prevalent problem seen throughout the country. It's not just a law enforcement problem, but a problem the community as a whole must take a proactive stance against," said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. "Together we can continue to make a difference and have a positive and profound impact on society and thus institute change; change for the future, the future being our children. This is yet another great example of what law enforcement can accomplish when we unite for a common purpose."

Sheriff Ronny Richardson of Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said, "As a retired Trooper and the Sheriff of Sabine Parish, I take pride in a job well done. It has been a pleasure working with so many professional law enforcement agencies during the scope of this investigation. The community should be proud of the outstanding job done by these men and women in law enforcement that has helped make our community safer."

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.