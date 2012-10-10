Year-long investigation nets 44 drug arrests in Sabine

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop E:
After an approximately year-long investigation, forty-four (44) drug
arrests were made Wednesday in Sabine Parish. Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI), Sabine Parish
Sheriff's Office (SPSO), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched
an intensive investigation into illegal narcotics activity in and around Many
and Zwolle, LA, which yielded productive results towards our unrelenting fight
against drug-related activities.
Sabine Parish has recently seen a gradual increase in drug trafficking,
but through a unified effort among several law enforcement agencies, twelve (12)
federal arrest warrants and forty-five (45)
state arrest warrants were authorized.
On Wednesday, October 10, 2012, LSP BOI; SPSO; DEA with the assistance of
the U.S. Marshals Service; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Louisiana Army National Guard Counter Drug
Task Force; DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office; Red River Parish Sheriff's Office;
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office; and Many Police Department executed the
arrest warrants. The subjects arrested
and their charges are listed below.
Arrested Subjects
Subject 1: Anthony Rogers (W/M 31
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 2: Latoya Houston (B/F 37
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II – methamphetamine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) I
- marijuana
Subject 3: Lee Palmer (W/M 47 yrs)
of Zwolle, LA, cultivation of marijuana
Subject 4: Angela Anderson (W/F 33
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, cultivation of marijuana
Subject 5: Jessie Williams (B/M 46
yrs) of Converse, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II
- methamphetamine
Subject 6: James Jageneaux (W/M 41
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 7: Brenda McDonald (W/F 42
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II – methamphetamine
Subject 8: Terrance Richardson
(B/M 34 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II - methamphetamine
Subject 9: Kendra Taylor (B/F 34
yrs) of Many, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II – methamphetamine
Subject 10: Ellis Palmer (B/M 29
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II – methamphetamine
Subject 11: Ashley Mitchell (B/F
30 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) III
- Lortab
Subject 12: Robin Gilbert (W/F 32
yrs) of Florien, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) III
- Lortab
Subject 13: Christopher Aldredge
(B/M 18 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II - methamphetamine
Subject 14: Harold Wolfe (B/M 30
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 15: Lester Thomas (B/M 53
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 16: Bounpone Phathong (O/M
51 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II
- methamphetamine
Subject 17: Bangone Snead (O/F 48
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 18: Patrick Thomas (B/M 44
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 19: Lakiellyn Scott (B/F
23 yrs) of Florien, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II - methamphetamine
Subject 20: James Fields (B/M 28
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 21: Bennie Epps (B/M 23
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 22: Edrian Burr (B/M 31
yrs) of Florien, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II
- methamphetamine
Subject 23: Marcus Brumfield (B/M 25
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 24: Vincent Carter (B/M 53
yrs) of Natchitoches, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II - methamphetamine
Subject 25: Wilton Hebert (W/M 33
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 26: Corey Garner (B/M 28
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 27: Ernest McCray (B/M 33
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 28: Richard Gardner (W/M 44
yrs) of Many, LA, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 29: Dustin Rivers (W/M 25
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 30: Desmond Darwin (B/M 29
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 31: Christopher Hicks (B/M
34 yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II
- methamphetamine
Subject 32: Kristan Tuck (W/F 21
yrs) of Noble, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 33: John Norwood (W/M 25
yrs) of Noble, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 34: Jeremy Williams (W/M 29
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 35: Jessie Williams (W/M 37
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 36: Larissa Walraven (W/F 29
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 37: Stephanie Crooks (W/F 36
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) III
- Lortab
Subject 38: Dekota Ebarb (W/M 18
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II -
methamphetamine
Subject 39: Buffy King (W/F 44
yrs) of Many, LA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
II – methamphetamine
Subject 40: Rhonda Horton (W/F 55
yrs) of Florien, LA, obtaining a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) by fraud
Subject 41: Eric Maze (B/M 27 yrs)
of Zwolle, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 42: Jason Malmay (W/M 36
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled
dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 43: Gerald Garcie (W/M 37
yrs) of Zwolle, LA, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled
dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
Subject 44: Lisa Scott (B/F 21
yrs) of Many, LA, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) II - methamphetamine
If convicted, each individual faces between 5-20 years in prison.
There are still several arrest warrants outstanding with those arrests
pending.
"Illegal narcotics are a prevalent problem seen throughout the country. It's not just a law enforcement problem, but
a problem the community as a whole must take a proactive stance against," said
Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. "Together we can continue to make a
difference and have a positive and profound impact on society and thus
institute change; change for the future,
the future being our children. This is
yet another great example of what law enforcement can accomplish when we unite
for a common purpose."
Sheriff Ronny Richardson of Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said, "As a
retired Trooper and the Sheriff of Sabine Parish, I take pride in a job well
done. It has been a pleasure working
with so many professional law enforcement agencies during the scope of this
investigation. The community should be
proud of the outstanding job done by these men and women in law enforcement
that has helped make our community safer."
The Louisiana State Police online
reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and
secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.
Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious
Activity link.