Pilot killed in Acadia Parish helicopter crash

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:



Shortly after noon on Wednesday, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a helicopter crash near Benton Road in the community of Morse.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, dispatchers with 911 received a call at 11:54 and immediately dispatched deputies and emergency personnel to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the Bell 206 helicopter was flying low when he crashed into a guide wire attached to a tower.

Melancon identified the pilot and owner of the helicopter as Hugh Clifton Kelley, 66, of Beaumont, Texas. The Acadia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Kelley dead at the scene. According to family members, Kelley traveled to Louisiana for routine maintenance on the helicopter and was enroute back to Beaumont when the accident occurred.

Officials with NTSB and FAA are expected to travel to Acadia Parish to conduct an investigation.