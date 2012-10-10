Trial date set for Lake Charles woman accused of murder

A woman accused of killing her husband now has a trial date.

Darlene Sias will appear in court for her second-degree murder trial on April 2.

Court records reflect that prosecutors declined a plea deal because of the severity of the charges.

Sias is accused of killing her husband, Joseph Sias, last December.

She is currently in jail on $1 million bond.

