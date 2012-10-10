Two facing burglary charges in Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis authorities are reporting the arrests of two women apprehended during a residential burglary.

According to a news release from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Newcomer Road near La. 383 in Iowa.

When deputies arrived, authorities say the homeowner had the two suspects detained.

Arrested were Pauline Cunningham, 34, of Lake Charles, and Crystal Bourque, 31, also of Lake Charles. They were charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Both were transported to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office for questioning and booked into the parish jail.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.