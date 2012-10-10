New Llano man facing sex-related charges

A 35-year-old New Llano man is facing sex-related charges.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, 35-year-old Kendall Remsing has been charged with one count of aggravated incest and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Craft said the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation initiated on May 29 when the New Llano Police Department received an emergency call advising that a shooting had taken place at a New Llano home.

Craft said the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office responded to assist in the investigation at the request of the New Llano Police Department.

According to Craft, during the investigation, it was reported that a 15-year old female had allegedly shot her step father.

Craft said during the investigation, allegations were made of inappropriate sexual contact by Kendall Remsing.

Upon further investigation, additional evidence was obtained and Kendall Remsing was arrested by VPSO detectives on Wednesday.

Bond was set at $ 100,000.

Remsing remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

