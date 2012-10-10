Lake Charles man accused of cyberstalking, harassment

A Lake Charles man is accused of cyberstalking and harassment, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 11, the Sheriff's Office received a report from Andrew J. Benoit, 33, of Lake Charles, advising that he was being harassed and stalked by a woman via text messages and Facebook.

Upon further investigation, authorities say that detectives found no evidence or proof that Benoit was being stalked or harassed.

Authorities say when detectives spoke with the woman accused of stalking and harassing Benoit, she advised she had 38 pages of text messages where Benoit was the one harassing and stalking her.

"When questioned by detectives, Benoit confirmed he continuously contacted the victim via text messages and Facebook even after she requested numerous times that he not do so," the release states.

On Tuesday, Benoit was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with filing or maintaining false public record, cyberstalking and improper telephone communications or harassment. He has been released on a $10,000 bond, set by Judge Michael Canaday.

CPSO Detective Chadwick LeJune is the lead investigator on this case.

