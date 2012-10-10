Delicious, yet diet? Check out how the cookie crumbles at noon.

Good morning, everyone!

The case of Dr. Peter LaFuria is back in State District Court today. The OB/GYN doctor from Lake Charles was arrested in 2007 for allegedly taking pictures of his patients in the exam room without their knowledge or consent. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court today for a hearing on a motion to suppress statements and evidence in the case. We'll have her update at noon.

Also today, imagine opening your mailbox and finding a letter with a newspaper clipping and a handwritten note inside. You may pay more attention to it – even think it's from a friend – but beware, it may not be what it appears. It seems the world of deceptive advertising is growing all the time. We'll explain.

Plus, an idea that may appeal to many of us – a healthy cookie or other sweet treat. Is it possible to eat something that seems so bad for you but still allows you to lose weight? We'll show you a new type of cookie packed with fiber and omega-3's. Is it too good to be true?

In weather, you can expect the humidity to rise across the area today. Cedric tells me we'll have to deal with a few extra clouds and maybe an isolated storm this afternoon. As we head into the end of the week, what sort of conditions can we expect? Cedric is working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon. You can check out more weather information on our website HERE, and while you're there you may want to arm yourself with information about November ballot items. Are you familiar with the proposed amendments? If not, you can read all about it HERE.

