Delicious, yet diet? Check out how the cookie crumbles at noon.

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're preparing for 7News@Noon.

The case of Dr. Peter LaFuria is back in State District Court today. The OB/GYN doctor from Lake Charles was arrested in 2007 for allegedly taking pictures of his patients in the exam room without their knowledge or consent. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court today for a hearing on a motion to suppress statements and evidence in the case. We'll have her update at noon.

Also today, imagine opening your mailbox and finding a letter with a newspaper clipping and a handwritten note inside. You may pay more attention to it – even think it's from a friend – but beware, it may not be what it appears. It seems the world of deceptive advertising is growing all the time. We'll explain.

Plus, an idea that may appeal to many of us – a healthy cookie or other sweet treat. Is it possible to eat something that seems so bad for you but still allows you to lose weight? We'll show you a new type of cookie packed with fiber and omega-3's. Is it too good to be true?

In weather, you can expect the humidity to rise across the area today. Cedric tells me we'll have to deal with a few extra clouds and  maybe an isolated storm this afternoon. As we head into the end of the week, what sort of conditions can we expect? Cedric is working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon. You can check out more weather information on our website HERE, and while you're there you may want to arm yourself with information about November ballot items. Are you familiar with the proposed amendments? If not, you can read all about it HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
