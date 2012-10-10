Cowboys Back To Work

After a week off, the McNeese Cowboys are back at work this week, getting ready for the most crucial stretch of their season.

The Cowboys are 1-and-1 in the Southland Conference, and their performance the next three weeks will most likely determine whether they are contenders or pretenders for the Southland title.

McNeese will face Central Arkansas at home this Saturday, the first of three teams in a row that like McNeese, have their eyes on the prize of the Southland Conference championship.

With practice resuming, head coach Matt Viator had this to say:

"UCA has a really good team, impressed with what they're doing, the last several years actually, from A-Z, I think they do a really nice job in doing what they do, they do it very well, they don't make a lot of mistakes, unfortunately we've come out on the wrong end of it the last two years in Conway, but looking forward to the challenge."

The Bears have already beaten Sam Houston this season and lost a close one to SFA, so they will be a tough test for the Cowboys this weekend.

McNeese and UCA kick off this Saturday night, 7 o'clock at the Hole.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.