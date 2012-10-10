Lake Charles man facing burglary, theft and drug charges

A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing a commercial paint sprayer from a construction site in Lake Charles, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Oct. 5, deputies were dispatched in reference to the sprayer being stolen.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that 37-year-old Stephen A. Hendrix, of Lake Charles, entered a trailer at the construction site and removed the sprayer, valued at over $1,800.

"Hendrix was arrested and at the time of his arrest he was in possession of the stolen commercial paint sprayer. After receiving consent from Hendrix, deputies conducted a search of his truck and recovered numerous Xanax pills for which Hendrix did not have a prescription," the release states.

Hendrix was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with burglary, theft over $1,500 and possession of CDS IV (Xanax).

Authorities said his bond is still pending.

