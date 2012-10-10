CPSO arrests Wal-Mart employee for theft

A Wal-Mart store employee is accused of stealing from the store, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that on Oct. 5, deputies were dispatched to the Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. 171 in reference to a theft.

Authorities said upon arrival, deputies spoke to store officials who advised that over the last three months, store cashier Jana M. Durbin, 25, of Lake Charles, was captured on store video surveillance on numerous occasions checking out several current employees but not scanning in all of their items.

"Durbin would place the unscanned items directly into shopping bags, allowing employees to walk out of the store pushing buggies of unpaid merchandise worth over $3,000," the release states.

Authorities said when questioned by deputies, Durbin confirmed the allegations. Durbin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500.

Authorities said she was released on $1,000 bond, set by Judge Wilford Carter.

