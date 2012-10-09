Westlake man accused of vehicle theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake man accused of vehicle theft

Ian O. Langley (Source: CPSO) Ian O. Langley (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Westlake man is accused of stealing a vehicle, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say on Thursday, Oct. 4, deputies were dispatched to different homes on Thelma Lane and Brown Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a stolen truck and several vehicles that had been burglarized.

According to authorities, when deputies spoke to the victim at the home on Thelma Lane, she said that when she woke up, she had discovered her truck had been stolen from her driveway and her car had been rummaged through. 

Upon arrival at the home on Brown Road, deputies discovered two vehicles had been burglarized and over $70 in cash, a 9 mm pistol, and two fully loaded magazines had been stolen out of their unlocked vehicles.

Authorities say on Friday, Oct. 5, detectives with the CPSO Vehicle Crimes Unit were contacted by the Westlake Police Department because they had located the truck reported stolen from the home on Thelma Lane.

The truck was being driven by Ian O. Langley, 18, of Westlake.

"When questioned by CPSO detectives, Langley confirmed that he had stolen the truck from the victim's driveway on Thelma Lane and also burglarized two vehicles on Brown Road, stealing a debit card, which he used to make several purchases at local stores, an undisclosed amount of cash and a 9 mm pistol from the unlocked vehicles," the release states.

Langley was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of an access card.

Judge Wilford Carter has set Langley's bond at $20,000.

The stolen truck was recovered by detectives and returned to the victim, according to authorities.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

