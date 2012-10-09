Sulphur man accused of stealing from employer

A Sulphur man is accused of stealing from his employer, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kyle M. Lyons, 49, was arrested and charged with theft over $500 following an investigation by CPSO.

Authorities say on Sept. 18, detectives received a call from the owner of a local business regarding an employee stealing from the company.

Authorities say the owner advised that he recently discovered that Lyons, a former employee, charged customers directly for materials which were provided by the company for building projects and covered in the contracted price on several occasions over the last three months. The owner alleged that Lyons kept the money.

"When questioned by detectives, Lyons confirmed he collected over $1,000 of direct payments from customers.," the release states.

Lyons was booked on $25,000 bond.

