Large training rotation planned at Fort Polk

The following is a news release from Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center:

More than 4,800 Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, the XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Army Special Operations Command's 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, other key Army units, and the U.S. Air Force, will participate in a major Decisive Action rotation through Oct. 18 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

In today's operational environment, the battlefield is extremely fluid and involves complex terrain and urban environments with civilian populations and infrastructure that houses government and non-government organizations.

Future battlefields will be populated with hybrid threats: Combinations of regular, irregular, terrorist and criminal groups.

The Army must retain the flexibility to operate in missions requiring maneuver over extended distances and in missions requiring the establishment of security over wide areas. Decisive Action rotations were developed by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. Decisive training rotations expose the training audience to this hybrid threat, woven together in a realistic and unforgiving environment reflective of the complexities posed by potential adversaries in the 21st century.

This is the JRTC and Fort Polk's first Decisive Action rotation, and the media is invited to cover this unique opportunity (details below). The rotation includes emphasis on joint forcible entry, phased deployment with an airborne parachute operation, a combined noncombatant evacuation, combine arms maneuver, wide area security, unconventional warfare and unified land operations in a joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational environment.

Because of the increase in the number of Soldiers and equipment in Fort Polk training areas, residents should be aware of convoy traffic between Fort Polk and Peason Ridge training areas.

The Intermediate Staging Base in Alexandria will be operational with units participating in the rotation. There will be a slight increase of military traffic on La. Hwy. 28, so please take precautionary measures.

The intersections of La. Hwys. 469 and 28, Hwys. 469 and 8, and Hwy. 117 and Tank Trail Road will be high-traffic areas during the live-fire phase of the rotation as units convoy from Fort Polk to Peason Ridge for training.

The rotation will also incorporate aircraft training which may bring low-flying aircraft over the DeRidder, Oakdale, Alexandria and Leesville areas. Residents are urged to exercise caution when approaching or following convoys and do not attempt to pass them, especially at night.

Anyone needing to address complaints associated with this training lease call the Public Affairs line at (337) 531-1431. Callers are encouraged to leave their name and phone number so Fort Polk can address concerns and respond to individual complaints.