Sex, scandal, shame, jail

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom

Jerry Sandusky now knows where his future lies – inside a prison cell for at least 30 years. Sandusky was found guilty in the child sexual abuse scandal that brought shame to Penn State and led to famed coach Joe Paterno's downfall. We'll have details on this morning's sentencing at noon.

The deadline is this afternoon.

Also today, if you're a pet owner we have a story about a pesky problem that we used to think only popped up during the summer months. It seems fleas and ticks pay no attention to calendars. We'll explain how to protect your pets during the winter months.

Plus, it's a new kind of printer, and a new kind of product. We'll take a look at the technology behind 3-D printing and how its revolutionizing markets.

In weather, another cool morning with plenty of sunshine. Cedric tells me to expect highs in the mid to upper 70's. As we get into Wednesday, things should begin to change with more clouds and a slight chance of rain What about the rest of the week and into the weekend? Well, Cedric is preparing his live, local forecast right now – so look for it at noon.

