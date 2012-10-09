Texans remain undefeated, 23-17 win over Jets

Arian Foster ran for 152 yards and a touchdown, and the Houston Texans stayed unbeaten by defeating the New York Jets for the first time in team history, hanging on for a 23-17 victory Monday night.

With a chance to lead the Jets on a winning drive, Mark Sanchez was intercepted by Kareem Jackson on a pass that tipped off the hands of Jeff Cumberland with 1:51 remaining and the Texans (5-0) joined the Atlanta Falcons as the NFL's only teams without a loss.

The Jets (2-3) were heavy underdogs after coming off a 34-0 loss to San Francisco last week, but made a game of it. Backup quarterback Tim Tebow got the crowd fired up at times throughout the game, including running for a first down on a fake punt, but had little impact otherwise.

Houston also overcame a 100-yard kickoff return by Joe McKnight that cut the Jets' deficit to 20-14.

