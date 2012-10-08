Police: Pedestrian killed Saturday in Opelousas was from Moss Bluff

A Moss Bluff man was killed Saturday night in Opelousas when he was hit by a vehicle while walking back to his hotel, KATC-TV in Lafayette reports.

According to KATC-TV, Opelousas authorities say 20-year-old Tyler Viator was in town to attend a concert at a local nightclub with his brother and friends.

Investigators told KATC-TV that Viator was walking back to his hotel from the club when he was hit and killed.

Foul play is reportedly not suspected.

