An arrest within an arrest inside yet another arrest!

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A series of arrests from one traffic stop in Lake Charles. State Police report a complaint from a concerned citizen about a reckless driver at Gauthier and Nelson Roads started the ball rolling. Troopers say they did stop that driver and determined his blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit and he was arrested. However, there is more to the story. Two children were in that car, and as it turns out, the person who drove to the scene to pick them up was also reported to be driving impaired! And get this, a THIRD person involved has now been charged! Look for all the details at noon.

Meanwhile, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney has dropped objections to a sanity hearing for a 35 year old man accused of killing his grandmother. At noon, we'll tell you what caused the reversal in the case against Carl Webb Jr.

Also today, if you have a fear of clowns, you may be a little wary of this story. A Florida man inherited a 13,000 piece clown collection and now he has to figure out what to do with it.

Plus, you're never too old to have a little fun. Today, we have the story of a 98-year-old who spends her time on her short game and on the driving range. We'll show you how she's still competing in golf tournaments.

Cedric is filling in for Ben this week and he brought with him cooler temperatures. He tells me a weak disturbance brought in clouds with a slight chance for a sprinkle or isolated shower before clearing this afternoon. He says we'll have more cool temperatures tonight. How low will they go? Well he's preparing his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in for that at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us live online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.